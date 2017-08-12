Dustin Pedroia Returns To 10-Day Disable List Due To Troublesome Knee

Dustin Pedroia’s balky left knee will cost him more playing time this season.

The Boston Red Sox placed the second baseman on the 10-day disabled list due to knee inflammation, the team announced Saturday in a statement. Pedroi’s DL stint retroactively started Aug. 9, and he might be able to feature in the tail end of the Red Sox-New York Yankees series later this month.

This will mark second time knee inflammation has sidelined Pedroia this season. He returned from the 10-day disabled list last Tuesday, but the knee problem limited to him to only one game.

He leads the Red Sox with a .303 batting average and a .378 on-base percentage.

Boston recalled Robby Scott from Triple-A Pawtucket in response to Pedroia’s return to DL. Scott has made 41 appearances this season, going 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA.

