Dwyane Wade Has Hilarious Idea On How To Stop Warriors’ Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry has been one of the best players in the NBA over the past three seasons, but one surefire Hall of Famer thinks he knows the secret to stopping “Chef Curry.”

Dwyane Wade has won three NBA titles and played with a number of NBA All-Stars, so it stands to reason that he might have a trick up his sleeve to stop the two-time NBA MVP. But Wade’s idea has absolutely nothing to do with defensive strategy, as he explained on Twitter.

Pray that every grocery store in the world go out of business and his wife can't cook him any food. Whatever she's cooking it's working https://t.co/ElWIQnsLZq — DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 1, 2017

Not a bad plan, if you ask us.

Curry has been torching the league for the past three seasons, averaging 26.4 points, seven assists and more than four 3-pointers per contest. Oh, and he’s also won two NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors.

If anyone has a better idea on how to stop Curry, we’d love to hear it.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images