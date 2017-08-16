Dwyane Wade Is Upset LeBron James’ ‘NBA 2K18’ Rating Is Higher Than His

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James are best friends.

And like any set of best friends, they are ultra-competitive with each other, including video game ratings.

With the release of “NBA 2K18” approaching, NBA players have slowly been discovering how they are rated in the newest edition of the popular game, and Wade recently asked to find out his rating.

Ok @Ronnie2K we haven't officially met so be kind. Hit me with that rating bro?!?! This is for my fans and kids that play 2k. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 13, 2017

The Chicago Bulls star got his answer, and while he has a decent rating, it’s obviously not as high as James’ number. And the 12-time NBA All-Star joked that he was upset his friend had a higher rating than him.

Wade also received his rating for the Miami Heat’s “All-Time Team.”

Wade isn’t the only star upset that he’s not rated as high as James, though, as Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid thought he would be one of the highest rated players in the game before receiving his 86 rating.

Back on the real hardwood, Wade reportedly could be bought out by the Bulls, while James reportedly is set on leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers after the 2017-18 NBA season.

And there always is the possibility that the two friends could join forces again next summer.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images