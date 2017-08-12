Eduardo Rodriguez Confident Red Sox Will Bounce Back After Loss To Yankees

Eduardo Rodriguez turned in one of his best performances of the season Friday night against the New York Yankees, but the left-hander ultimately wouldn’t be featured in the decision.

The Boston Red Sox starter tossed six scoreless innings in which he allowed just two hits while striking out seven and walking none. Unfortunately for Rodriguez, Boston’s bullpen squandered his strong outing as the Yankees rallied for a 5-4 win in the series opener.

But despite the frustrating loss, which snapped the Red Sox’s eight-game winning streak, Rodriguez is confident the team will bounce back and pick up wins in the final two games of the weekend series.

To hear more from Rodriguez, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images