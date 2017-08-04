‘ESPN8: The Ocho’ Actually Happening, Will Feature Trampoline Dodgeball

ESPN has become quite polarizing lately, but for just one day, the organization might finally be doing something that everyone can agree is awesome.

Beginning and ending on Tuesday, Aug. 8, ESPNU will become “ESPN8: The Ocho,” the network announced Thursday. Essentially a real-life version of joke made famous by the “Dodgeball” movie, “The Ocho” will feature “the finest in seldom-seen sports.”

No, neither the Globo Gym Purple Cobras or Average Joe’s Gym will make appearances, but the schedule still is loaded. Here are the sports you can expect to see on the “The Ocho:”

— American Disc Golf Championship

— Roller Derby Championships

— Sky Zone Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball

— Firefighters World Challenge

— Kabaddi World Cup Final

— Championship of Bags

— Moxie Games

— U.S. Open Ultimate Championship

Some of these sports, such as disc golf and ultimate frisbee, are pretty well-known. Others obviously are not.

Firefighters World Challenge basically is the mother of all obstacle courses, as participants must — among other things — climb a five-story tower and rescue a life-sized “victim.” Championship of Bags is a glorified version of cornhole, while the Moxie Games somehow combines a variety of sports into one, such as dodgeball, martial arts, volleyball, table tennis and soccer.

But the real draw here has to be the Kabaddi World Cup Final.

Originated in India, Kabaddi is a contact team sport that involves one person from each time trying to tag as many opponents as possible, all while taking a single breath.

“ESPN8: The Ocho” will begin at midnight ET, and end at 7 p.m. We can only hope ESPN somehow gets convinced to keep this around for much longer.