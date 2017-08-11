Ezekiel Elliott Suspended Six Games Under Personal Conduct Policy

The NFL has made its decision on Ezekiel Elliott.

The Dallas Cowboys running back had been under investigation by the league for over a year with regards to accusations from an ex-partner that he abused her five times between July 17 and July 22 of 2016. And on Friday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the NFL decided to suspend Elliott for six games, which is the minimum for domestic violence violations.

Cowboys' RB Ezekiel Elliott is being suspended 6 games, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2017

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is expected to appeal 6-game suspension, per sources. Has three business days to file appeal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2017

If Elliott does appeal, the NFL has 10 days to schedule a hearing. Elliott would be able to play while commissioner Roger Goodell — or his designee — hears the appeal, but the hearing doesn’t have to be held at any specific time. In a worst-case scenario for the Cowboys, Elliott could be suspended for the playoffs if the hearing occurs later in the season and the suspension is upheld.

The NFL released a statement shortly after Schefter’s report saying it interviewed more than a dozen witnesses and consulted medical experts.

“In a letter to Elliott advising him of the decision, Todd Jones, the NFL’s Special Counsel for Conduct, said these advisors ‘were of the view that there is substantial and persuasive evidence supporting a finding that (Elliott) engaged in physical violence against Ms. Thompson on multiple occasions during the week of July 16, 2016,'” the statement reads.

“After reviewing the record, and having considered the views of the independent advisors, the commissioner determined that the credible evidence established that Elliott engaged in conduct that violated NFL policy.”

Elliott is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. If his suspension is upheld before the regular season starts, he’d be added to the Cowboys’ roster on Monday, Oct. 23, after Dallas’ game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images