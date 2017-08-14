Ezekiel Elliott’s Legal Team ‘Ready To Fight’ NFL Over Six-Game Suspension

Things might get pretty messy between Ezekiel Elliott and the NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys running back, who recently was handed a six-game suspension for violating the league’s domestic violence policy, is set to appeal the decision on Tuesday. Elliott’s argument will focus largely on the testimony provided by his former girlfriend, Tina Thompson, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Elliott’s father, Stacy Elliott, is ready to dig in, and clearly believes his son has a good case.

My son's legal team is ready to fight! Let's deal!!! You will know the set up and PLOT! pic.twitter.com/GSt7QTJehs — Ambassador Elliott (@stacy_elliott) August 14, 2017

Given that Elliott never was arrested or charged with a crime, it makes sense that his family, as well as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, are upset about and ready to fight the suspension.

But as Tom Brady’s infamous Deflategate saga proved, the NFL doesn’t need concrete evidence to discipline its players.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images