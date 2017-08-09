Falcons’ Devonta Freeman Agrees To New Contract As NFL’s Highest-Paid Running Back

Devonta Freeman has played like a star since he entered the NFL in 2014. Now he’ll be paid like one.

The Atlanta Falcons running back agreed to a new five-year contract Wednesday, the team announced on its website.

“This is where I’ve always wanted to be,” Freeman said. “I want to thank (owner Arthyer) Mr. Blank, (general manager Dimitroff) Thomas and coach (Dan) Quinn for all of their support. I feel extremely blessed, but the work and grind are just beginning.”

Freeman was due to earn $1.79 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract, but terms of his new deal will make him the highest-paid running back in the NFL, according to NFL Media’s Michael Silver and Ian Rapoport.

Details on #Falcons RB Devonta Freeman's new 5-year, $41.25M extension: He gets $22M in guarantees. $26M over three years. $15M to sign. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 9, 2017

“The former Florida State standout will take home an annual average of $8.25 million over the life of the deal,” Silver writes. “That’s more than any other running back, pending Le’Veon Bell’s anticipated acceptance of a one-year, $12.1-million offer from the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Freeman has rushed for 2,383 yards and 23 touchdowns and caught 157 passes for 1,265 yards and six touchdowns in three seasons with Atlanta, and no other running back has matched his ground production over the last two seasons.

Devonta Freeman is the only player with 1,000 rushing yards and 10 rushing TD in each of the past two seasons. https://t.co/TMIkVzjmfL — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 9, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images