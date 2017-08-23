Fantasy Fix Podcast: Draft Strategy, Players To Target And Avoid In Your League

It’s late August, which only can mean one thing: The fantasy football draft season is in full swing.
Many leagues are drafting between now and the NFL’s Sept. 7 season opener, so there’s no better time to do your research about which players to target and avoid. With that in mind, our first episode of the Fantasy Fix podcast, presented by MyBookie.ag, focused on all things fantasy draft.
First, NESN.com’s Darren Hartwell joined host Rachel Holt to discuss the latest fantasy trends, his top 10 overall picks, a look at the New England Patriots’ crowded backfield and some clever fantasy team names. Then, Yahoo! Sports fantasy expert Scott Pianowski came on to talk draft strategy, reveal which star players he’s worried about entering 2017, give his take on some “safe bets,” and much more.
Check out the full show above.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP