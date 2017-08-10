Fantasy Football 2017: 10 Players You Should Avoid Taking In Your Draft

There’s nothing worse than drafting a player for your fantasy football player who you believe will bring tremendous value, only to see them go by the wayside with minimal production.
It’s easy to get caught up in the household names, or expect a player to duplicate the strong season they had the year prior. But this is a new year, folks, and you want to make sure your roster only contains players who will bring in a haul of points on a week-to-week basis.
With that said, here are 10 players we believe will be busts in the 2017 NFL season who you should stay away from in your draft.
Dak Prescott, Quarterback, Dallas Cowboys
Prescott made his rookie season count, and then some. The Cowboys quarterback threw for 3,667 yards and 23 touchdowns in the regular season, to go along with a 67.8 completion percentage and only four interceptions. And with expectations through the roof going into his second season, we believe Prescott will suffer from a sophomore slump. Dallas faces six teams in 2017 that made the playoffs last year, including two of the best defenses in the league in the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs. The Cowboys surely will have a major target on their back this season, and the team could be hard-pressed to be playoff-bound.
LeGarrette Blount, Running Back, Philadelphia Eagles
There are no two ways around it — Blount was a monster for the New England Patriots last season. The powerful back rushed for 1,611 yards with 18 touchdowns, by far the best season of his 7-year NFL career. But while Blount thrived in New England, don’t expect the same in his first season in Philadelphia. Today’s NFL is predicated on versatility, and Blount doesn’t provide much of that. He’s not much of a threat to catch out of the backfield, and he makes his fantasy football worth in goal line scores. The Patriots’ juggernaut offense certainly bolstered Blount’s numbers, but the Eagles’ mediocre attack probably won’t be able to do the same.
Kelvin Benjamin, Wide Receiver, Carolina Panthers
Benjamin, on paper, is a great fantasy football pickup. At 6-foot-5, he provides a strong deep threat for Cam Newton and also is a major target in goal line situations. However, multiple reports have indicated that Benjamin showed up to Panthers training camp out of shape, which doesn’t bode well for the wideout’s fantasy chances. Not to mention, Carolina has a slew of other weapons in Greg Olsen, Jonathan Stewart, budding wide receiver Devin Funchess and highly touted rookie Christian McCaffrey. All things considered, Benjamin probably isn’t worth taking a chance on.
Julius Thomas, Tight End, Jacksonville Jaguars
Thomas shined during his time with the Denver Broncos, posting back-to-back 12-touchdown seasons in 2013 and 2014, but Blake Bortles isn’t Peyton Manning. The tight end’s first two seasons in Jacksonville have been far from stellar, as he’s only played in 21 games in the past two campaigns combined with nine touchdowns. It’s hard to imagine the Jaguars putting the pieces together this season, which means Thomas shouldn’t be very high on your tight end wish list.
Ben Roethlisberger, Quarterback, Pittsburgh Steelers
Roethlisberger has been one of the better fantasy football quarterbacks for the past decade-plus, and for good reason. He’s seemingly always had a strong group of weapons on offense, which has been continued in recent seasons with Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell. But as the saying goes, the best ability is availability, and you definitely can’t count on Big Ben being available. In his 13-year NFL career, he’s only played a full 16-game slate thrice. In fact, the 35-year-old even flirted with retirement this offseason. Roethlisberger might be a decent player to stash, but we believe his days as a top-of-the-line fantasy quarterback are over.
Matt Forte, Running Back, New York Jets
Forte will be one of the focal points of the Jets’ nightmarish offense, but don’t let that fool you into thinking he’s worthy of a high draft pick. The 31-year-old is a pass-catching threat out of the backfield, but he isn’t the only versatile back on New York’s depth chart. Bilal Powell made a name for himself at the tail end of last season, and it’s likely he could take the bulk of the snaps, especially considering Forte’s injury history. The Jets are poised to struggle mightily this season, Forte included.
Emmanuel Sanders, Wide Receiver, Denver Broncos
Sanders still has the talent to be a high-end fantasy football wideout. He’s capable of stretching the field, and his breakaway speed makes him a problem after the catch. The only problem is, he needs someone to throw him the football. The Broncos appear to stuck between a rock and a hard place as both Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch reportedly have underwhelmed Denver coaches in training camp. With that uncertainty in mind, Sanders is too big of a risk to be one of your go-to receivers.
Martellus Bennett, Tight End, Green Bay Packers
Bennett found great success in his first season with the Patriots, as he led the team with seven touchdown receptions in the regular season. However, his first season in Green Bay probably won’t be as successful. Tight ends haven’t produced too much for the Packers offense in recent seasons, as Aaron Rodgers typically opts for his wideouts like Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams or Randall Cobb. Bennett surely will grab headlines next season, but it likely will be for his hilarious sound bites rather than his on-field production.
Alex Smith, Quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs
Smith has quarterbacked the Chiefs to the playoffs in three of the past four seasons, but you wouldn’t be able to tell by his style of play. Smith is ultra conservative, and rarely takes risks throwing the football. In his 11-year NFL career, he’s only eclipsed the 20-touchdown pass threshold twice. Kansas City’s offense likely will be powered by its strong group of running backs, including Spencer Ware, Charcandrick West and newcomer Kareem Hunt. Smith might have the occasional long touchdown to Tyreek Hill, but he’s still not worth having on your roster.
Latavius Murray, Running Back, Minnesota Vikings
Murray tremendously benefited from running behind the Raiders’ strong offensive line during his time in Oakland, but his new home in Minnesota doesn’t provide nearly the same assets. The Vikings also appeared to draft their running back for the future in Dalvin Cook, who reportedly is ahead of Murray on the team’s running back depth chart. Basically what we’re saying is, don’t expect Murray to be the heir apparent to Adrian Peterson in his debut season with the Vikes.
