Fantasy Football 2017: 10 Sleepers Who Could Help You Win Your League

As you get ready for your fantasy football draft, you have a pretty good idea how the first several rounds will pan out.
Star players, obviously, will be off the board quickly, so you won’t have a chance to draft Antonio Brown or David Johnson unless you have one of the first few selections.
And while it’s easy to put your roster together when the field still is wide open, drafting becomes progressively more difficult as the crop of household name narrows. That’s when sleeper picks come into play.
Each and every year, a number of players who have gone under the radar emerge with a breakout season. And if you’re able to grab one, or multiple, of these players for your fantasy team, you should be in contention for a league championship.
With that said, here are 10 players we believe are poised for a strong season and could be steals in your draft.
Taylor Gabriel, Wide Receiver, Atlanta Falcons
Gabriel showed what he’s capable of doing on the football field last season, so it’s likely the speedy wideout will have a larger role in the Falcons’ offense this season. The 26-year-old hauled in six touchdown receptions last season, five of which for 25 yards or longer. Atlanta loves taking the top off opposing defenses, and with Julio Jones frequently a victim of double coverage, Gabriel should get plenty of looks.
Kareem Hunt, Running Back, Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs certainly do not have a shortage of running backs. Kansas City found great success with the dynamic duo of Spencer Ware and Charcandrick West last season, but Hunt likely will insert himself into the group. KC snagged the 5-foot-11, 208-pound back out of Toledo in the third round in this year’s draft, so it’s clear it is high on his skill set. And Hunt reportedly has lived up to expectations early on, as Chiefs coaches have been impressed with his pass-catching ability.
Robert Woods, Wide Receiver, Los Angeles Rams
The Rams were desperate for offensive help this season, and they addressed the need with the signing of Woods. The wideout spent his first four years flying under the radar with the Buffalo Bills, but his arrival in L.A. should bring on bigger numbers. The departure of Kenny Britt positions Woods as the Rams’ go-to deep threat, but he’s also capable of lining up in the slot. Look for Woods to be one of Jared Goff’s favorite targets this season.
Mike Gillislee, Running Back, New England Patriots
Stephon Gilmore wasn’t the only player to jump from Buffalo to New England this offseason. Gillislee joined the Patriots after the Bills declined to match their division foe’s two-year, $6.4 million offer sheet for the powerful back. And while New England has a plethora of offensive weapons, expect Gillislee to have his name called frequently on Sundays. After LeGarrette Blount moved on to the Philadelphia Eagles, Gillislee likely will take a bulk of his touches and should be a force to be reckoned with in goal line situations.
Jared Cook, Tight End, Oakland Raiders
Despite being a very versatile tight end, Cook likely will slide in most drafts due to a down season with the Green Bay Packers. But upon arriving to Oakland, Cook provides the Raiders with the tight end they’ve been missing for the past few seasons. Derek Carr continues to ascend the league’s rank of best quarterbacks, and he should have a field day with a legitimate pass-catching option lined up at tight end this season.
Carson Wentz, Quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles
Wentz faired well in his rookie campaign, but the Eagles quarterback should break out this season given the team’s new weapons. Philly landed Alshon Jeffery in free agency, and also brought in veteran wideout Torrey Smith. Not to mention, tight end Zach Ertz and wideout Jordan Matthews will be entering their fifth and fourth years in the NFL, respectively, which typically is when players begin to reach their stride. With a number of weapons at his disposal, Wentz should make his second season a great one.
Cameron Meredith, Wide Receiver, Chicago Bears
The Bears have very little talent on offense this season, but that makes for even more of a reason to take a chance on Meredith. Jeffery’s departure likely will vault Meredith atop the Bears’ wide receiver depth chart, as the injury history surrounding Kevin White is cause for concern. Chicago newcomer Mike Glennon can sling the football, and Meredith should become his favorite target this season.
Bilal Powell, Running Back, New York Jets
The Jets offense should be nightmarish in 2017. The team parted ways with Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker, and also lost Quincy Enunwa with a season-ending neck injury. So with a lackluster crop of receivers, New York should turn to its running backs to carry the load on offense. Powell probably will split carries with Matt Forte, but don’t let that affect your draft mindset. Forte turns 32 in December, and Powell arguably is the more complete back of the two. His ability to catch the ball out of the backfield should translate into a healthy amount of points each week.
Marqise Lee, Wide Receiver, Jacksonville Jaguars
Allen Robinson sits atop the Jaguars’ wide receiver depth chart, but Lee should provide a solid second option. The fourth-year veteran is able to stretch the field and should get a high number of targets as Robinson frequently is double covered. Lee hauled in 63 catches last season with an average of 13.5 yards per reception, so he typically bring in big points when he gets his hands on the football.
Joe Flacco, Quarterback, Baltimore Ravens
Flacco hasn’t exactly dazzled since winning Super Bowl MVP four years ago, and his preseason back injury likely will make him slide down draft boards even further. But if you’re looking for a QB to stash, Flacco could be your guy. The Ravens have a pair of dynamic wideouts in Mike Wallace and Jeremy Maclin, while Breshad Perriman is coming into his own as well. Not to mention, Flacco has two capable running backs to dump the ball to in Terrance West and newcomer Danny Woodhead. If he can stay healthy, Flacco should put up solid numbers.
