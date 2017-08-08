Where Fenway Park, Camden Yards Rank Among MLB’s Healthiest Ballparks

Fenway Park, without a doubt, is one of the coolest sports venues in the United States. But the home of the Boston Red Sox also is one of the healthiest.

Sports Illustrated recently reached out to local health departments to see how 28 of the 30 ballparks in Major League Baseball scored on their latest health inspections. The Seattle Mariners’ Safeco Field topped the list, but the No. 2 spot belongs to a certain 105-year-old gem.

To eat or not to eat — where did your favorite ballpark score on the list of health inspections? pic.twitter.com/bNuVa4jjSG — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 8, 2017

Eat that Fenway Frank with pride.

Who would’ve thought that a place like Tropicana Field, with the benefits of climate control and a orange-juice sponsorship, would rank last in baseball? And sure, Detroit’s Comerica Park and Cleveland’s Progressive Field weren’t included in these rankings, but the people at “The Trop” and Camden Yards still have to be a little disappointed.

So, the next time you take the family to a Red Sox game, remember that you’re dining at the healthiest ballpark east of the Rocky Mountains.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images