Flat-Earther Kyrie Irving Took Twitter Beatdown During Solar Eclipse

Monday wasn’t a good day for Kyrie Irving on Twitter.
As you probably know by now, The Cleveland Cavaliers guard is one of those people who believe that Planet Earth, in all its spherical, life-sustaining beauty, actually is flat. Well, Monday’s solar eclipse provided further ammunition for people who love to rag on Irving and his fellow flat-Earth truthers.
Check out some of the shots “Uncle Drew” took on the Twitterverse:
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, intentionally or not, added a little fuel to the fire.
Whether this changes Irving’s mind once and for all remains to be seen. But if not, you can be sure he’ll catch more flack during the next solar eclipse, which supposedly is coming to the United States in 2024.
Of course, Irving could be playing for a new team at that point.
Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP