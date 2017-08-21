Flat-Earther Kyrie Irving Took Twitter Beatdown During Solar Eclipse

Monday wasn’t a good day for Kyrie Irving on Twitter.

As you probably know by now, The Cleveland Cavaliers guard is one of those people who believe that Planet Earth, in all its spherical, life-sustaining beauty, actually is flat. Well, Monday’s solar eclipse provided further ammunition for people who love to rag on Irving and his fellow flat-Earth truthers.

Check out some of the shots “Uncle Drew” took on the Twitterverse:

@CNN should have flat earther @KyrieIrving on as a correspondent during the total solar eclipse and have him explain to us what is going on — PATRICK ROSS (@pattyraws) August 12, 2017

Hasn't anyone asked noted astrophysicist Kyrie Irving what he thinks about the solar eclipse? #SolarEclipse17 — Orwell Screaming (@deadeye42) August 21, 2017

I would love to hear @KyrieIrving's thoughts on the eclipse today pic.twitter.com/f7mtTMwE5q — Mo Mooncey (@TheHoopGenius) August 21, 2017

I wonder if Kyrie Irving is excited for the #Eclipse? What even is the #flatearther explanation, or do I not want to know? — craig spangler (@KTBillsfan) August 18, 2017

Hey @KyrieIrving, I hear if you stare at the eclipse the shadows prove the earth is flat. These glasses are just part of the big coverup! — Ryan McCrystal (@TribeFanMcC) August 21, 2017

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, intentionally or not, added a little fuel to the fire.

Whether this changes Irving’s mind once and for all remains to be seen. But if not, you can be sure he’ll catch more flack during the next solar eclipse, which supposedly is coming to the United States in 2024.

Of course, Irving could be playing for a new team at that point.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images