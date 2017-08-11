Floyd Mayweather Apologizes For Using Gay Slur Toward Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has shown a different side of himself in recent days.

As you might recall, Mayweather called Conor McGregor a gay slur while on stage in London during the final stop of last month’s world tour to promote their Aug. 26 fight. On Thursday, Mayweather apologized for his language, acknowledging he stepped over a line and suggesting that McGregor did the same in using what he perceived to be racist remarks.

“There are certain boundaries you just don’t cross,” Mayweather said during his media workout day in Las Vegas, per Yahoo! Sports. “In the press tour when I said something toward lesbians or gays when I said something toward him. I apologized, but him calling us ‘monkeys,’ you have to realize, we went through years and years of up and down. Black Americans went through a lot. But I’m a strong individual. We live and we learn and hopefully after Aug. 26, he won’t be speaking that same language.”

Mayweather, who enters the fight with a perfect 49-0 record, also touched on McGregor’s “monkeys” comment earlier this week in a sitdown interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, saying that their showdown later this month is “for the American people” and “for all the blacks around the world.”

