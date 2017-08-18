Floyd Mayweather Reveals Conor McGregor Fight Will Be Last Of Career

Finishing his boxing career with a perfect 50-0 record seems to be OK with Floyd Mayweather.

The legendary boxer revealed Thursday night that his much-anticipated fight against UFC champion Conor McGregor on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas will be the last bout of his storied career.

"This is my last one. I gave Haymon my word & I gave my children my word. This will be my last fight." –@FloydMayweather #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/CfKWDGgRP3 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) August 17, 2017

Of course, Mayweather always could change his mind.

A lot of people thought he was done after defeating Andre Berto on Sept. 12, 2015 for his 49th victory. But there was a lot of money to be made for fighting McGregor, and money often lures a lot of different athletes out of retirement.

A rematch between Mayweather and McGregor might not be a bad idea depending on how the first fight goes down. But Mayweather does seem serious that next weekend’s bout will be his last, so boxing fans would be wise to cherish every round.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images