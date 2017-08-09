Former Patriots, Syracuse Head Coach Dick MacPherson Dies At Age 86

The New England Patriots family has lost a beloved member.

Dick MacPherson, known by many for his 10-year coaching tenure at Syracuse University as well as a head-coaching stint with the New England Patriots, died Tuesday afternoon at age 86.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former head coach Dick MacPherson: https://t.co/IMeENjpurV pic.twitter.com/S0UKwyw5zZ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 8, 2017

MacPherson spent most of his coaching career in the college ranks. He led UMass’ football program from 1971 to 1977, then Syracuse’s from 1981 to 1990. MacPherson finished his collegiate career with a 111-73-5 record, and also won three straight bowl games over his final three seasons at Syracuse. He also led Syracuse to an undefeated season in 1987, tallying an 11-0-1 record that culminated in a tie with No. 6 Auburn in the Sugar Bowl.

He also spent two seasons with the Patriots, finishing with an 8-24 record after the 1991 and 1992 campaigns. MacPherson was the 11th head coach in team history

