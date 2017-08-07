Georgia Little Leaguer Crushes Grand Slam That Would Make Aaron Judge Jealous

We’ve seen our fair share of impressive home runs from Little Leaguers over the years, but this latest one takes the cake.

13-year-old Jayce Blalock from Peachtree City, Ga., blasted a tape-measure shot that will be played on highlight reels for years to come Sunday.

Blalock stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in the first inning of Georgia’s Southeast Regional game against South Carolina. And just as the announcers were debating whether or not Blalock had the power to reach the trees well beyond the outfield fence, the young slugger absolutely massacred a ball to that exact spot.

Take a look.

"They said he could hit it into the trees …" You were saying? #LLWS pic.twitter.com/QcWJnimLnV — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 6, 2017

Little League fences normally are about 200 feet from home plate, and while they don’t have Statcast to measure the distance of round-trippers, the announcers estimated the ball landed around 375 feet from home plate.

Georgia won the game 14-1, but it will need to win its next three games to advance to the Little League World Series.

And we hope they come through so we can see Blalock hit some blasts in Williamsport, Pa.