Gerald McCoy Hilariously Tests Celebrations With Refs On ‘Hard Knocks’

Gerald McCoy is trying to make sure he doesn’t get penalized for celebrating this season.

The NFL relaxed its celebration rules a bit this year, and referees went around the league to explain all of the rule changes to players before the regular season begins. And when ref Ed Hochuli visited Tampa Bay Buccaneers camp, the defensive tackle had a lot of questions about what he could and couldn’t do.

Luckily, HBO’s “Hard Knocks” captured the full exchange, which featured McCoy showing off his dance moves while repeatedly asking Hochuli, “Is this too much?”

Hochuli explained that McCoy’s moves might be too suggestive for some refs even though he’d only give him a warning. But McCoy had a pretty rock solid argument that as long as he puts on a serious face, “That’s not sexual — that’s grooving.”

We’ll just have to see if the officials agree.