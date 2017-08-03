Giancarlo Stanton Saves Shutout Vs. Nats With Leaping Grab To End Game

The Washington Nationals tried, but Giancarlo Stanton wasn’t about to be the guy who ruined a shutout against a division rival.

The Miami Marlins were up 7-0 on the Nats on Wednesday and needed just one out to win, but Washington outfielder Brian Goodwin hit a ball hard, and it appeared to be headed over the short right-field fence. But luckily for the Marlins, Stanton tracked it down and made the leaping grab, covering 94 feet of ground to get there, according to Statcast. Your browser does not support iframes.

Stanton’s catch was redemption for the right fielder, as he dropped a home run ball over the fence against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 1 and lost his glove on a similar play on July 16 that allowed a triple against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 7-foot fence at Marlins Park was no match for the 6-foot-6 Stanton on Wednesday, though.

“I told him, ‘About time,'” fellow outfielder Christian Yelich said Wednesday, per MLB.com. “Because he’s run up against the wall and just missed a few of them. Threw his glove over on one of them. We were all giving him a hard time about it. But that was a great play.”

The win sealed a series victory for the Marlins, giving them a 4-2 record over the division-leading Nationals this season.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images