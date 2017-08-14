Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Ridiculous One-Handed Catch Look Easy In Practice

Odell Beckham Jr. is up to his old tricks ahead of a new NFL season.

The New York Giants wide receiver made an incredible one-handed catch Monday in practice. Cameras were recording the moment Beckham caught Eli Manning’s pass with ease.

So this just happened at #GiantsCamp 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/w3kFtK7gbK — New York Giants (@Giants) August 14, 2017

Beckham, 24, has gained fame for his spectacular one-handed catches, having made them in regular-season games in 2014, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Voters selected Beckham, 24, for the Pro Bowl in each of his first three NFL seasons, and catches like this suggest he’s heading for another great campaign.

Whether the Giants decide to sign him to the lucrative contract extension he wants remains to be seen. If they don’t, every team on the planet would be interested in having a player of his ability on their roster.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images