Gisele Bundchen Marks Tom Brady’s 40th Birthday With Gushy Instagram Post

Gisele Bundchen hasn’t let Tom Brady enter a new decade without feeling lots of love.
The wife of the New England Patriots quarterback used Instagram on Thursday to wish him a happy 40th birthday. Her post was predictably mushy, as she told him publicly why she loves him so much.
Over 10 years ago I fell in love with you because of your beautiful and sensitive heart. I love the sweetness in your essence. Today you are starting a big new chapter and I wish you so much happiness and fulfillment in all aspects of your life. Happy birthday my love! Making 40 feel like 20!!! You go @tombrady !!!! Te amo ❤ Há mais de 10 anos me apaixonei por você, pelo seu coração lindo e sensível. Amo a doçura da sua essência. Hoje você está começando uma nova fase e eu lhe desejo muitas felicidades e realizações em todos os aspectos da sua vida. Feliz aniversário, meu amor! Fazendo 40 parecer 20!!! You go !!! Te amo ❤
Brady is on the cusp of his 18th NFL season and the five-time Super Bowl champion has shown no signs of slowing down as he continues to pursue success on the gridiron.
Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images
