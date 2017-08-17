Glove Change Should Benefit Conor McGregor In Floyd Mayweather Fight

Conor McGregor has been confident of victory throughout the build-up to his Aug. 26 superfight with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas, but a recent change to the bout should make the UFC champion even more sure of his abilities.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission on Wednesday approved the use of 8-ounce gloves by McGregor and Mayweather, who originally planned to go with 10-ounce mitts. Since UFC fighters use much lighter gloves than boxers do, this decision would seem to benefit the Irishman.

“If we are in 8-ounce gloves, he will be floored multiple times in the first round,” McGregor said last week, per Brett Okamoto of ESPN.com.

“I believe first-round KO in 8-ounce gloves. The fact I can’t follow through (like) in MMA and pound the head into the canvas, and there’s a 10-count in boxing, maybe I’ll give him second round. But 8-ounce gloves, he will be done in two.”

McGregor remains a heavy underdog among oddsmakers, per OddsShark, but this glove change could give him a better chance for an upset because it makes the fight less like normal boxing. Every bit helps when you step into an arena with which you’re not familiar.

Mayweather, who owns a perfect 49-0 record in his legendary boxing career, doesn’t seem fazed by the rule change. In fact, he already knows where he’s going to celebrate his victory over McGregor next weekend.

