Gravity Gets Best Of Minor Leaguer On Powerful Swinging Strikeout

Let’s face it: Most of us have taken a tumble in public at least once in our lives.

But unlike one Minor League Baseball player, we likely didn’t do it in front of a crowd and then have a teammate with thousands of Twitter followers post it for everyone to see.

Gwinnett Braves right fielder Xavier Avery tried to check his swing (and protect his head) on a 2-2 count in the sixth inning against the Norfolk Tides, but he failed miserably. Because not only did Avery wind up going around, but the effort he put into it made him fall flat on his face.

After, teammate Micah Johnson sold Avery out to the “Not Top 10” on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” he showed his followers another angle of the strikeout for good measure.

Birds eye view of the infamous strikeout pic.twitter.com/FMFNwgu0av — Micah Johnson (@Micah_Johnson3) August 3, 2017

We have a feeling the Braves clubhouse won’t let Avery live this down for a while.