NBA Hall of Famer Julius Erving and Cedric the Entertainer were amongst the big names to join Jeffrey Osborne at Foxwoods Resort Casino for the Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity Classic.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt was there to find out more about this week’s events and the charities involved. Watch the video above to find out what Osborne has in store for his guests.

Thumbnail photo by Marc DiBenedetto/NESN.com