Hardcore Patriots Fan Spends Hours Getting Massive Tom Brady Tattoo

Think your Tom Brady’s biggest fan? Well, think again.

That title likely now belongs to some guy who recently covered much of his right bicep with a huge tattoo of the New England Patriots quarterback. Tattoos occasionally don’t come out the way people imagine, but this one actually looks pretty awesome:

Taking 3 hours to complete, a @Patriots fan stopped by @BostonBarberCo & got a giant Tom Brady tattoo on his arm… pic.twitter.com/MXVa8CPPM3 — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) August 1, 2017

Say what you will about how this guy will feel in 40 years, but you have to respect the commitment.

Also, the tattoo artist deserves a fair amount of credit here. Because as this wax statue proves, creating an accurate representation of Brady is no simple task.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images