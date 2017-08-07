Why White Sox Announcer Vows He’ll Never Go Back To Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field, along with Fenway Park, usually is at the top of baseball fans’ lists of ballparks they want to visit thanks to its history. But Ken “Hawk” Harrelson isn’t impressed.

The Chicago White Sox announcer is on his way out of the job, as he’s only working away games this season and plans to work just 20 games next season. But it’s unlikely any of those games will be at the home of the Chicago Cubs, as Harrelson expressed his disgust with Wrigley to CSN Chicago on Sunday while working during the White Sox’s series against the Red Sox in Boston.

“Fenway is just a special place,” Harrelson said. “Look at this ballpark. As we talked about the other day, the only one (visiting clubhouse) worse is Wrigley Field. The two worst clubhouses in baseball for visiting players. I’ll tell you this much, I’ll never go back to Wrigley Field again. We’ve got three games over at their place, and I told (White Sox owner) Jerry (Reinsdorf) the other day before we came on this trip, I said, ‘I’m not going back to Wrigley Field.’

“He said, ‘Well, you’ve got three games there next year.’ I said, ‘Well, I’m talking with (White Sox broadcasting director Bob) Grim. We’re going to get rid of those.’ Worst press box, worst booths for television. It’s a joke. It really is. And so, (announcer) Jason (Benetti) is getting ready for those three at Wrigley. I will never step foot in that ballpark again. Ever.”

As the two oldest parks in baseball, there are a lot of similarities between Fenway Park, which opened in 1912, and Wrigley Field, which opened two years later. However, Harrelson played for the Red Sox for parts of three seasons — including his only All-Star selection in 1968 — so it makes sense that he’d prefer Boston to the White Sox’s crosstown rivals.

Thumbnail photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images