Heat’s Dion Waiters Warns Kyrie Irving About Possibly Coming To Miami

Kyrie Irving already is one of the NBA’s best point guards, but it appears the 25-year-old believes he has a whole lot more to offer in the league.

Irving reportedly has requested to be traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers, as the four-time All-Star allegedly is tired of playing in LeBron James’ shadow. Irving apparently has planned ahead, as well, as he reportedly has a list of four teams he’d prefer to be traded to: the New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat.

The list was a bit puzzling, as Kawhi Leonard undoubtedly is the cornerstone of the Spurs franchise and Karl-Anthony Towns is the face of the Timberwolves. The other two teams would tailor to Irving’s wishes, but one Heat player disagrees with that notion.

In an interview with HipHopSince1987, Dion Waiters sent a clear warning to Irving about possibly coming to Miami, notifying the point guard that the team isn’t in need of a leader.

“It would help. I’m not against that,” Waiters said. “Just know there’s an alpha male over there too in myself.”

Waiters did blossom in his first season with Miami in the 2016 campaign, averaging 15.8 points per game to go along with 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds. The Heat evidently view Waiters as a big piece of their future plans, as they signed the six-year NBA veteran to a four-year, $52 million free-agent contract back in July.

Waiters might be a bit ambitious in his claim, though, as Irving immediately would become the Heat’s best player if he were to be shipped to Miami. But if Waiters and Irving were able to coincide, the Heat would have a formidable backcourt.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images