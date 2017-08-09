Here Are Some Red Sox Nicknames You’ll See During MLB Players Weekend

The Red Sox, like every MLB team, will look much different when they take the field Aug. 25-27.

That’s because many players will be wearing jerseys that feature nicknames, rather than last names, for each game during MLB Players weekend. Fortunately for Red Sox fans, the team will play the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park for each of the three days.

Here are some of the nicknames fans can expect to see:

does someone want to buy me the bogaerts jersey that just says “X” on the back thx pic.twitter.com/6rZc5JTwVw — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) August 9, 2017

Some of these, such as “Laser Show,” “Brock Star” and “JBJ” are expected, but there a few surprises, most notably Craig Kimbrel’s “Dirty Craig”and Matt Barnes’ “Barnicles.”

There also are quite a few great nicknames around the rest of league, some of which you can see below:

MLB and MLBPA announce the creation of Players Weekend, set to take place Aug. 25-27: https://t.co/tjqXALPWcf pic.twitter.com/Qc9cswOkte — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) August 9, 2017

Regardless of how you feel about the New York Yankees, the fact that Aaron Judge will take the field with a jersey that reads “All Rise” is about as awesome as it gets. Moreover, this will be the first time the Yankees have had names on the back of their jerseys.

Nicknames, though, are far from the only style changes you’ll see later this month.

Players will be allowed to use uniquely colored and designed spikes, batting gloves, wristbands, compression sleeves, catcher’s masks and bats, MLB and the MLB Players Association announced Wednesday. They’ll also be able to wear specially designed hats, socks, and a patch on their right sleeves wear they can write the name of a person or organization that’s important to them. Furthermore, players will be allowed to wear t-shirts highlighting charities during pregame warmups, and each teams’ jerseys will be inspired by youth-league uniforms. Deep breath.

No word yet on whether fans will be able to purchase some of this unique gear.