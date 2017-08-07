Here’s A Fun Tyrod Taylor Fact As Anquan Boldin Signs Bills Contract

Veteran wide receiver Anquan Boldin on Monday signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills that reportedly is worth up to $4 million.

It's official. Anquan Boldin is your newest Buffalo Bills WR! pic.twitter.com/qeCuezT9SR — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) August 7, 2017

Anquan Boldin is in the building! #GoBills What Bills fans should know about our new WR: https://t.co/wHY67XAqyC pic.twitter.com/NCgf3DPQRO — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) August 7, 2017

Boldin, who turns 37 in October, is entering his 15th NFL season. He’s coming off a 2016 campaign with the Detroit Lions in which he totaled 67 catches for a career-low 584 yards, but he hauled in eight touchdowns and will give Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor another sure-handed receiving threat alongside No. 1 wideout Sammy Watkins.

Speaking of Taylor, here’s a fun fact about the Buffalo QB as Boldin joins the mix:

Not sure if anyone caught this yet…Tyrod Taylor's first NFL completion was an 18-yarder to Anquan Boldin in Wk 14 of 2011 for #Ravens — Jeff Hunter (@MrJeffHunter) August 7, 2017

Taylor, of course, spent his first four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens after being selected in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He didn’t play much, seeing as Joe Flacco was the Ravens’ starting quarterback, but he spent two years as Boldin’s teammate in Baltimore. And sure enough, Taylor’s first NFL completion was to Boldin, who hauled in an 18-yard catch as time expired on Dec. 18, 2011. (The Ravens lost that game to the San Diego Chargers 34-14.)

Now, Boldin, who sandwiched three seasons with the Ravens from 2010 to 2012 between seven seasons with the Arizona Cardinals (2003-09) and three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2013-15) before joining the Lions in 2016, will be reunited with Taylor in Buffalo. The two won a Super Bowl together in Baltimore, but they’ll have their work cut out for them with the Bills, who are aiming to dethrone the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots in the AFC East.

Boldin, a three-time Pro Bowl pick, enters this season ranked ninth on the NFL’s all-time receptions list (1,076) and 14th in receiving yards (13,779).

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images