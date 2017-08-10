Here’s Closer Look At Composite Body NASCAR Says Will Save Teams Money

NASCAR has high hopes for the composite-bodied stock cars it’s introducing to the Xfinity Series.

The governing body recently revealed that it plans to phase sheet metal out of Xfinity by 2019 in the hopes of saving teams time and money.

The new non-metal bodies, similar to what’s used in the K&N Pro Series, reportedly will be lighter, less prone to deformities on impact and easier to repair when damaged, as the panels aren’t welded to the chassis. As a result, NASCAR says teams will have to spend less time fixing their cars, more time on track and less money over the course of a season.

Here’s a closer look at the composite body that teams will first be able to run at Richmond Raceway on Spet. 8: