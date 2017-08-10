Here’s First Look At Rams, Chargers New NFL Stadium In Los Angeles

The Rams’ first season in Los Angeles certainly wasn’t one for the history books, as they finished 4-12 while playing their home games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The Chargers, fresh off their move from San Diego, will join the Rams in L.A. in 2017 and will play their home games at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif.

But, of course, the Rams and Chargers soon will share a home in L.A. when Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, Calif., opens prior to the 2020 NFL season.

And Wednesday the L.A. Stadium Premier Center in Playa Vista, Calif., opened for potential suite buyers to see what the stadium experience will look like.

Here’s a model of the future home of the Rams and Chargers.

Model of the Inglewood stadium pic.twitter.com/dpTnij9jHM — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) August 8, 2017

Looks pretty nice, if you ask us.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images