Jayson Tatum Reveals New Number While Debuting Celtics’ 2017-18 Jersey

The Boston Celtics will sport a new look for the 2017-18 season. But thanks to Jayson Tatum, there still will be plenty of nostalgia in the TD Garden.

The Celtics are among multiple NBA teams that will feature sponsored logos on their new Nike uniforms, with General Electric’s branding set to appear amid the iconic green and white. With more than two months to go before preseason play, rookies Tatum, Ante Zizic and Semi Ojeleye are providing early glimpses of the new garbs.

And although fan-favorite Avery Bradley won’t be around, his former jersey number will.

Finally in the @celtics green! Cant wait to get the season started. Go check out my 1st trading card #Celtics https://t.co/pHLahkkxyJ pic.twitter.com/mEqqVim4zb — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) August 11, 2017

Finally in my @celtics uni! Thank God for this opportunity! Check out my 1st trading card #PaniniNBARookie https://t.co/PLCZRPC7Hz pic.twitter.com/17vseRt5Me — Semi Ojeleye (@SemiOjeleye) August 11, 2017

The No. 0 arguably is one of the coolest numbers in sports, so it’s good to know someone from the Celtics is picking it up. And while getting used to these soccer-style uniforms might be difficult for some NBA fans, they’re probably not as bad as many feared.

As sharp as the Celtics’ new jerseys are, though, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ new “Fitbit” look is much tougher to digest.

