Here’s Reportedly Why Kyrie Irving Became Upset With LeBron James

The Kyrie Irving saga in Cleveland could be just a classic case of miscommunication.

The Cavaliers star point guard reportedly requested a trade in order to play for a franchise where he can be the focal point, instead of being LeBron James’ sidekick. Irving also apparently was irked the Cavs had included him in trade talks for Paul George, and now it appears that the 25-year-old star might be under the false impression that James was behind the trade talks for George.

FOX Sports 1’s Chris Broussard reported Friday on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” that the Cavs, Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns had a deal in place to send Irving to Phoenix, and the star guard believes that James was trying to force him out of town.

“The final straw as to why (Kyrie) wants out of Cleveland,” Broussard said. “I’m told that the Cavaliers had a deal done heading into the draft. Cleveland would send Kyrie to Phoenix, which does want Kyrie. (Suns owner) Robert Sarver wants Kyrie Irving. Phoenix would send Eric Bledsoe and the No. 4 pick back to the Cavaliers.

“The Cavaliers would send the No. 4 pick to Indiana for Paul George. So you’re getting Eric Bledsoe and Paul George for Kyrie Irving. Now, that was going to happen.”

And once Irving found out about the potential trade, he came under the impression that James had given his consent, which Broussard claims was not the case.

“Now Kyrie Irving finds out about the deal,” Broussard said. “Whether it was from (ex-Cavs GM) David Griffin told him after he left, or however he found out, but he found out about the deal, and he assumed, rightly assumed, there’s no way the Cavaliers are doing this unless LeBron gives consent. That’s why he got mad at LeBron.

“He thought LeBron was in on it,” Broussard said. “LeBron’s take was more, ‘Look, I’m not trying to trade Kyrie Irving. He’s great. But that’s a heck of a deal—Eric Bledsoe and Paul George. So if you do it, hey, that’s a great deal.'”

We certainly see why Irving would be upset, but if this is true, it seems like a simple conversation could make everything ok in Cleveland.

Perhaps Kevin Durant had a point when he predicted a happy ending for the Cavs’ dynamic duo.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images