Here’s What Floyd Mayweather Vs. Conor McGregor Undercard Looks Like

Three boxing matches — all featuring experienced boxers — will comprise the undercard for the Aug. 26 showdown between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Showtime and Mayweather promotions officially announced the undercard Thursday, and the pay-per-view broadcast will include a pair of title bouts, meaning fight fans should witness plenty of action leading up to the much-anticipated main event.
Here are the fights scheduled for the PPV in addition to Mayweather-McGregor:
— Gervonta Davis (18-0) (c) vs. Francisco Fonseca (19-0-1), for IBF junior lightweight world championship
— Nathan Cleverly (30-3) (c) vs. Badou Jack (21-1-2), for WBA light heavyweight world championship
— Andrew Tabiti (14-0) vs. Steve Cunningham (29-8-1), for vacant USBA cruiserweight title
Get your popcorn ready.
Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP