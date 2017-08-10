Here’s What Floyd Mayweather Vs. Conor McGregor Undercard Looks Like

Three boxing matches — all featuring experienced boxers — will comprise the undercard for the Aug. 26 showdown between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Showtime and Mayweather promotions officially announced the undercard Thursday, and the pay-per-view broadcast will include a pair of title bouts, meaning fight fans should witness plenty of action leading up to the much-anticipated main event.

Here are the fights scheduled for the PPV in addition to Mayweather-McGregor:

— Gervonta Davis (18-0) (c) vs. Francisco Fonseca (19-0-1), for IBF junior lightweight world championship

— Nathan Cleverly (30-3) (c) vs. Badou Jack (21-1-2), for WBA light heavyweight world championship

— Andrew Tabiti (14-0) vs. Steve Cunningham (29-8-1), for vacant USBA cruiserweight title

Get your popcorn ready.

