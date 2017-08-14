Here’s What Justin Thomas’ Dad Told Him After His PGA Championship Win

Justin Thomas has been one of the best up-and-coming golfers for the past two years, and he put an exclamation point on a fantastic year Sunday when he won the 99th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

And after tapping in for bogey to finish his round, Thomas walked off the green to a standing ovation. His father, Mark Thomas, a longtime PGA professional at Harmony Landing outside Louisville, Ky., was waiting for his son, the newly crowned major champion as he left the green, and he had only one thing to tell the 2017 PGA Championship winner.

“I told him, ‘that’s (expletive) unbelievable’,” Thomas said, per For The Win’s Luke Kerr-Dineen.

Thomas’ victory was a huge moment for the sport of golf, as yet another budding young starred has joined the ranks of major champions.

The 24-year-old golf star carded a final-round 3-under-par 68 to finish the tournament at 8-under-par. Thomas used a lucky birdie putt on the 10th hole and a 40-foot chip-in birdie at the 13th to hold off Patrick Reed and Louis Oosthuizen to claim the Wanamaker Trophy.

Thomas also was greeted by his good friend, Jordan Spieth, who gave him a congratulatory slap on the butt after his victory.

Jordan Spieth sneaks in the congratulatory slap on the ass for Justin Thomas pic.twitter.com/GrnJn5gHRp — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) August 13, 2017

Well done, Justin.

