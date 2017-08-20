Here’s Who Blake Griffin Thinks LeBron James Could Play For If He Leaves Cavs

LeBron James revitalized the Cavaliers when he returned to the team in the summer of 2014, but it appears Cleveland could soon be in store for a rebuild.

Kyrie Irving reportedly has made it known that he wants out of “The Land,” as the star point guard allegedly is tired of playing in James’ shadow. But King James might not be long for the Cavs either, as one report indicates that the 2017-18 season “100 percent” will be his last in Cleveland.

James can opt out of his contract with the Cavaliers after the upcoming season, and many already are speculating where the three-time NBA champion could end up if he decides to leave his hometown team. The Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as a possible destination, as the Purple and Gold are rich with young talent and should have the cap space to bring on James next summer.

But one NBA star doesn’t think L.A. would be James’ first choice if he were to look for a new home. Clippers star Blake Griffin, who signed a max contract this offseason to stay in L.A., envisions LeBron taking his talents to the Mecca of basketball.

“Honestly, I don’t see him coming to L.A., period,” Griffin told View From The Cheap Seats podcast. “Listen, again, I have no idea. I think something is brewing with him and his group of guys. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but something’s brewing. And I think they’re going to try to make that work.

“I could see him going to New York before L.A. … I still think, when you go to the Garden, it’s a completely different feeling. The energy — there seems like there’s just a continual buzz the entire game.”

Ironically enough, the Knicks reportedly are one of Irving’s preferred destinations, but that trade has become increasingly unlikely. But if James were to head to the Big Apple, he and budding superstar Kristaps Porzingis would make for a powerful tandem.

