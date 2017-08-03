Here’s Who Michael Jordan Believes Is NBA’s Best Two-Way Player

Not only could Michael Jordan score at will, he also was a fierce defender.

Jordan was selected to nine NBA All-Defensive first teams over the course of his 15-year NBA career, and also racked up Defensive Player of the Year honors for the 1988 season. So, it’s safe to say that “Air Jordan” knows a thing or two about playing at a high level on both ends of the floor.

Today’s NBA has a slew of players who are both skilled scorers and elite defenders, but Jordan believes there’s one who stands alone as the league’s best two-way player.

MJ praises The Klaw. pic.twitter.com/xxNi97edSG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2017

It’s hard to argue with MJ’s take. Leonard has been selected to three NBA All-Defensive first teams through the first six years of his career, and already has been named the Defensive Player of the Year twice. And at only 26 years old, it’s highly likely that “The Klaw” will receive more awards to recognize his defensive efforts.

Thumbnail photo via Sam Sharpe/USA TODAY Sports Images