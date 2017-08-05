Here’s Why Red Sox’s Walk-Off Win Was A Real Bummer For White Sox

There was a little bit of foreshadowing during the Boston Red Sox’s win Friday that perhaps the Chicago White Sox should have noticed.

The White Sox had their chances against the Red Sox at Fenway Park, but ultimately, the home team left the field with the 3-2 extra-innings win. Chicago had its first two batters reach base in both the ninth and 11th innings, but some stellar defense by the Red Sox made sure the team didn’t put any runs on the board.

That paved the way for Boston first baseman Mitch Moreland to hit a walk-off solo shot in the bottom of the 11th off an aptly named White Sox reliever.

We’re deeply sorry for the terrible joke, but someone has to point it out. Either way, Aaron Bummer might want to consider going by Ron from now on.

