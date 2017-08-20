How Chris Sale’s Season Stacks Up With Pedro Martinez’s 1999 Campaign

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale has been dominant this season. But how do his numbers stack up with what Pedro Martinez did in perhaps his finest season in Beantown?

In 1999, Martinez was a freak of nature. However, to this point in the season, you could make the case that Sale has been better. Martinez won the American League Cy Young award back in 1999, though Sale looks like he’s on his way to capturing the honor this year.

To see how Sale’s first season in a Red Sox uniform compares to Martinez’s scintillating 1999 campaign, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images