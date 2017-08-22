How Kimi Raikkonen Re-Signing With Ferrari Impacts F1 2018 Driver Market

Scuderia Ferrari has a habit of waiting until Formula One silly season hits its stride to eliminate one of the largest variables at play in the driver market: Kimi Raikkonen.

Raikkonen will drive for the Scuderia for a fifth-consecutive — eighth overall — season in 2018, Ferrari announced Tuesday. The decision to retain the Finn isn’t surprising, as he entered the summer break on the heels of his second podium in as many races, though it still will have a fairly large impact on the driver market.

When rumors first started swirling regarding drivers’ contractual situations for next year, Raikkonen was, as he has been for the last three years, the linchpin that could swing the market in one direction or the other. As a result, some pilots, whose futures were up in the air at the start of the break, seemingly will arrive at the Belgian Grand Prix with a much better sense of where they’ll end up.

Here are four drivers who likely will be impacted most by Ferrari’s choice to retain Raikkonen:

Sebastian Vettel

Photo via Scuderia Ferrari

There admittedly aren’t many within the paddock who doubt that Sebastian Vettel will return to Maranello, Italy in 2018. The German’s contract, however, expires after this season and he’s said his primary focus is on the 2017 championship, and he will save negotiations for later.

With Ferrari opting to keep Raikkonen onboard, a move Vettel has said he’s in favor of, it’s all but a sure thing that he’ll be in Rosso Corsa next year. Expect Ferrari to announce his renewed contract in September at the Italian Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz Jr.

Photo via Scuderia Toro Rosso

With no room at Red Bull Racing, and no reason for Red Bull to loan him to one of Scuderia Toro Rosso’s midfield rivals, Carlos Sainz Jr.’s hope of leaving hinged on an offer from the “Prancing Horse.” Considering the only seat he had a realistic shot at taking will once again be occupied by Raikkonen, he almost definitely will spend a fourth year with Toro Rosso.

That might not be such a bad thing for Sainz, though, as he said his ultimate goal still is a drive with Red Bull. If — and this is a big if — Ferrari sign Max Verstappen or Daniel Ricciardo, instead of Raikkonen, for 2019, then he could get his wish.

Romain Grosjean

Photo via Haas F1 Team

Although Romain Grosjean and Haas have proven to be a match made in heaven, the Frenchman was one of the names linked to a seat with Ferrari next season. Haas enjoys a close relationship with the Italian manufacturer, and it was plausible that it could further that relationship by loaning Grosjean to Ferrari in exchange for a discount on their power units.

For now, Grosjean will stay put at the American outfit, though he might remain on Ferrari’s shortlist for 2019.

Felipe Massa

Photo via Red Bull Content Pool

Heading into 2018, unlike last year, when Williams Martini Racing thought it best to let Felipe Massa go — ultimately bringing him out of his month-long retirement — to make room for Lance Stroll alongside Valtteri Bottas, the team has little reason not to keep him around. Massa has outperformed Stroll and currently sits five points ahead of the rookie in the standings, and there are no likely candidates vying for his place.

What’s more, it’s possible that Ferrari’s decision to hang onto the 37-year-old Raikkonen could remind Williams that, at 36 years old, Massa still has plenty of spring in his step.

Thumbnail photo via Scuderia Ferrari