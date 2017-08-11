How Matt Light Provoked Wes Welker’s Infamous Rex Ryan ‘Foot’ Comments

Wes Welker apparently had an accomplice for for his legendary “foot” comments about Rex Ryan.

Prior to the New England Patriots’ matchup against the New York Jets in the 2011 AFC divisional round, Welker famously mentioned feet 11 times, a direct shot at then-Jets head coach Rex Ryan’s foot fetish. Welker took a lot of flack the remarks, and even was benched for the beginning of the game.

But he didn’t act alone.

“We’re in the hot tub one time, I know it sounds weird for two men to be getting ready for practice in a warm environment like that,” former Patriot offensive lineman Matt Light recently said on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” radio show. “But we’re sitting there and (Welker) says, ‘Hey I’m gonna’ go all-in with this ‘Put your best foot forward, don’t dip your toe in the water,’ ”

” … And so we sat there and came up with a lot of those, and that’s what I think ultimately got him out of New England.

Hear Light’s full version of the story in the video below:

Well, better to come forward nearly seven years than not at all.

The biggest question, of course, is what would head coach Bill Belichick have done if he new Light was in on the gag?

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images