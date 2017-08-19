How Patriots Can Fill Void At Defensive End Following Derek Rivers’ Injury

The New England Patriots already were thin at defensive end, but their depth at the position took a serious blow earlier this week.

Rookie Derek Rivers, the Patriots’ top selection (83rd overall) in this year’s draft, suffered a torn ACL on Wednesday during the team’s joint practice with the Houston Texans. But luckily for New England, it could find a solution from within in order to fill the void.

