Huge Marlins Park Home Run Sculpture Staying Put Despite New Ownership

There’s a new sheriff in Miami, and you probably have heard his name a time or two.

As incoming CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter should have a lot of pull in the city.

When it comes to the possibility of removing the bright oceanic sculpture in center field at Marlins Park, however, even Jeter won’t be able to get rid of it.

Upon Jeter’s arrival, there was some speculation that there might be some people who want the 73-foot sculpture removed. Nonetheless, the sculpture is not controlled by the franchise, but by Miami-Dade County, according to the Miami Herald, and the county has the final say on its whereabouts.

County office officials have said there is no plan for it to be moved. They even noted, per the Herald, that the sculpture is “permanently installed” and “not movable.”

The monstrous sculpture provides an ocean and beach scene accompanied with bright lights for every Marlins home run.

So, it looks like Marlins fans might as well embrace the sculpture. It’s not going anywhere right now.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images