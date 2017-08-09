Indians’ Twitter Has Perfect Response To News About Patriots’ Planes

While the New England Patriots reportedly became the first NFL team to own their own airplanes to fly to games, at least one other professional sports franchise wasn’t all that impressed.

News of the Patriots’ planes broke Tuesday, and the Cleveland Indians tweeted out the perfect response to the news.

"The Patriots are the first team to own their own plane." 🆗 pic.twitter.com/SBsrUbkJ9j — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 8, 2017

Well done.

This picture, of course, is a nod to the hit baseball comedy movie, “Major League.” In the film, the Indians, who are one of the worst teams in baseball, have to fly on the broken-down airplane so their owner can save money.

The Patriots, for what it’s worth, won’t have to worry about duck-taped propellors or electricity issues on their brand new “airKrafts.”

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images