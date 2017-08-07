Internet Has Field Day With Jay Cutler’s Nonchalance At Dolphins Press Conference

Jay Cutler has built a reputation of being almost too unconcerned, and the Internet made sure to play up this notion as Cutler began the next chapter of his NFL career Monday.

Cutler was formally introduced as a member of the Miami Dolphins on Monday after agreeing to a one-year, $10 million contract with the team. Cutler’s former offensive coordinator, Dolphins head coach Adam Gase, was able to coax Cutler out of retirement after Miami lost starting QB Ryan Tannehill to a season-ending knee injury.

There certainly were a number of highlights in Cutler’s introductory presser, as the 34-year-old revealed his wife played a major role in the comeback and also made the case that he doesn’t have to be in tip-top physical shape since he’s a quarterback.

And of course, Cutler displayed his classic nonchalant look, which Twitter hilariously jumped all over.

"I'm just here so I don't get fined." pic.twitter.com/MzrhlGsqTQ — Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) August 7, 2017

Did I lock my car door? pic.twitter.com/eEI1Ky5jqI — LizzLocker (@Lizzs_Lockeroom) August 7, 2017

tfw you gotta go back to work on monday pic.twitter.com/0LMLf1oTzq — Lib Crusher (@lib_crusher) August 7, 2017

When you can already envision getting sacked in your head but $10 million is $10 million pic.twitter.com/DhJssxA9be — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) August 7, 2017

Get your 2017 Dolphins multi-game ticket packages! pic.twitter.com/oJbOkx51Op — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) August 7, 2017

Now that Cutler is signed on to play another NFL season, we have a feeling social media won’t hesitate to have fun at the QB’s expense.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images