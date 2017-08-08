Internet Promptly Dubs ‘Single Ladies’ Over Video Of Cavs’ Nike Jerseys

NBA teams will be getting new jerseys for the upcoming 2017-18 campaign. And while the new-look Nike threads have come with mixed reviews, one team’s jerseys came with their own theme song, sort of.

The Cleveland Cavaliers released their Nike jerseys Monday, and, of course, the internet felt the need to give the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions a little musical makeover by dubbing “Single Ladies” over the Cavs’ jersey-reveal video.

i set the new cavs jerseys to single ladies pic.twitter.com/typAbfcWND — Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) August 7, 2017

Honestly, Cavs fans need to find anything they can to cheer them up after the tumultuous offseason the franchise has had. From general manager David Griffin’s sudden departure to Kyrie Irving’s trade request, everything seems to be falling apart in Cleveland.

But at least they still have this video, and LeBron James, for now.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images