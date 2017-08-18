Intriguing Pitching Matchups Set For Red Sox Vs. Yankees Weekend Series

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees renew their rivalry this weekend at Fenway Park, and there are some intriguing pitching matchups scheduled.

Drew Pomeranz, who’s in the midst of a stellar 2017 campaign, takes the mound for the Sox on Friday night opposite Jordan Montgomery, while ace Chris Sale is set to pitch Sunday against CC Sabathia. The series then will close with Rick Porcello and Sonny Gray toeing the rubber Sunday.

Hear what NESN’s Dave O’Brien and Dennis Eckersley said about this weekend’s pitching matchups in the video from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU, above.

