Is LeBron James Calling Out Kyrie Irving In His Latest Instagram Story?

LeBron James’ basketball talents rank among the best in the NBA, but his social media skills are second to none.

Unless he’s gone dark while his team is in the postseason, James typically has a strong online presence, whether it be Twitter, Snapchat, or most notably, Instagram.

James’ Instagram page has been the topic of conversation since the Cleveland Cavaliers were trounced by the Golden State Warriors in this year’s NBA Finals. “King James” has shown himself manically working out in the gym, which Stephen Curry has since imitated, and also started an Instagram war with Draymond Green.

But while the Warriors were James’ target on social media at the opening of the offseason, the three-time NBA champion appears to have found a new focus: Kyrie Irving.

Irving stunned the basketball world when it was revealed he met with the Cavaliers front office to request a trade. The star point guard reportedly is tired of playing in James’ shadow, and wants to be the true cornerstone of a franchise. James reportedly was “blindsided” by Irving’s wishes, and allegedly harbors some ill feelings towards the 25-year-old.

James appeared to broadcast his distaste in Irving’s lack of loyalty in a solemn Instagram story a few weeks ago, and it looks like the four-time MVP is doubling down on his feelings. In his Instagram story Friday, James is seen rapping along to Meek Mill’s “1942 Flows,” which contains some lyrics that certainly apply to James and Irving’s disbanding relationship.

"They wanna see me fall" LeBron laughing at his critics 👀 pic.twitter.com/bh4ZgGYx88 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 4, 2017

Whether James is taking a shot at Irving, or just his doubters in general, it’s safe to say the star forward means business heading into the 2017-18 campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images