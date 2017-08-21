Is Nick Saban Overrated? Alabama Head Coach Has Surprising Response To Poll

When you’re talking about a college football coach with five national championships on his résumé, the last thing you’d probably expect to hear in the same sentence is “overrated.”
Well, you’d think, at least.
Nick Saban has restored Alabama as the premier college football program in the nation, and he has the championship hardware to prove it. However, in a recent CBS Sports anonymous poll of college football coaches, Saban was voted the second-most overrated coach at 9 percent — along with Lane Kiffin (Florida Atlantic) and Lovie Smith (Illinois) — trailing only Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, who received 13 percent of the vote.
But when Dan Patrick asked Saban to respond to the results, he had a pretty surprising answer.
“Well, you know, first of all, I probably agree with that,” Saban said on “The Dan Patrick Show.” “I mean, the success that we have has really contributed to by a lot of people. We’ve got really good coaches. We got really good staff of people who work with the players. We’ve had a tremendous amount of really, really good players who have made a tremendous commitment to a standard of excellence that has created a lot of success here. So, I feel like I get far too much credit for that. I would probably tend to agree with whoever voted that way, to be honest with you.”
You can hear Saban’s full answer in the video below.
Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images
