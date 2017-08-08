Is Vince Wilfork Worthy Of Hall Of Fame After 13-Year NFL Career?

After a brilliant 13-year career in the National Football League, Vince Wilfork has decided to hang up his cleats.

The former New England Patriots and Houston Texans defensive tackle walks away from football with two Super Bowl championships to his name, as well as five Pro Bowl selections.

So, now that it’s all said and done, will Wilfork one day be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

NESN’s Matt Chatham believes his former teammate deserves the honor, and he explains why in the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.